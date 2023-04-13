apricus wealth LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.4% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

