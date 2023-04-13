apricus wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

LYB stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

