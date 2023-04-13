apricus wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.2% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNC opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.49 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.70.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

