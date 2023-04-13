apricus wealth LLC Invests $629,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.