apricus wealth LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Airbnb accounts for 2.0% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $174.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock worth $298,712,231 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

