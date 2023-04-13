Arbor Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,022 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the average daily volume of 5,257 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 3,031,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,523. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.49%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

