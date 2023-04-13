Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.22. 2,154,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 97,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

