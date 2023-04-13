Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 163.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 177,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,051 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $3,076,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

