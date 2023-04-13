Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.23 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $95.23 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.