Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 35,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 16,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Argo Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.69. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 million, a PE ratio of -146.43 and a beta of 0.50.

About Argo Group

(Get Rating)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

