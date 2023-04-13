Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.60 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $56.65 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004815 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,259,506 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.