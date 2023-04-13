Arweave One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.97 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00029016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $295.05 million and $11.97 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,517.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00432192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00119606 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.