Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 1.5%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.69. 891,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 193,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Several research firms have weighed in on AOT. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Ascot Resources Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$376.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.
