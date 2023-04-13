Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 402 ($4.98). Approximately 56,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 115,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($4.94).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £464.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.18.

About Asia Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

