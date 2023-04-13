Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 1.9%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

ARSSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Assura to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

