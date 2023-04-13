Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.50

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Astronics Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

