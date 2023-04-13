Atria Investments Inc Acquires New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 325,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 298,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,738. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

