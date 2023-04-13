Atria Investments Inc Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 982,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.