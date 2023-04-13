Atria Investments Inc Has $13.91 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IUSG traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 98,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,873. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

