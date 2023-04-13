Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,659 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.53. 934,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,420. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

