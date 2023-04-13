Atria Investments Inc Sells 30,550 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.21% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.29. 809,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

