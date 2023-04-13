Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,666 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $63,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 525,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

