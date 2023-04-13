Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $1,498,420 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.31. 268,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,988. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

