Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 848.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 579,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,494. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

