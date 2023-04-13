Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 497.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $41.53. 68,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

