Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.39. 556,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

