Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $472.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,466. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

