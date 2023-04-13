Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.28. 49,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

