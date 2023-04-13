Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW remained flat at $8.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198,535. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

