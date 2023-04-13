Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 4,975 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for about 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hologic worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 487,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,093. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

