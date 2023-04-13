Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,349,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.54% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 69,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $53.80. 34,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

