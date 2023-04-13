Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.70. 253,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,723. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average of $225.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.