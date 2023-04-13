Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 3,657 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises approximately 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.11% of Leidos worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $92.05. 149,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,362. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

