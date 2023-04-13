Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 147,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,491. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

