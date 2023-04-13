Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,038,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $248.14. 67,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $260.73. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.