Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

