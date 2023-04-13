Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,138,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after buying an additional 683,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 350.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 573,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after buying an additional 66,624 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 612,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.61. 91,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

