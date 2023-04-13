Avalon Advisory Group Sells 27,410 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avalon Advisory Group decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 51.3% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.34. 832,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.