Avangrid, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 75.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 489,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $51.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avangrid by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avangrid by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.