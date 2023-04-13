Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $31,727.64 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christophe Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72.

Avantor Trading Up 0.9 %

AVTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 9,687,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,681. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

