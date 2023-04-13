AVINOC One Day Volume Reaches $240,600.75 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $85.25 million and approximately $240,600.75 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

