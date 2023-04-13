Axie Infinity Price Up 3% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $42.83 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.78 or 0.00028950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.31 or 0.99999084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.5679492 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $45,422,328.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

