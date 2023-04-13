Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.79. 325,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,996. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,539 shares of company stock worth $12,771,071. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

