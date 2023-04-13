Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.25. Azul shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 561,219 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Azul Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Azul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Azul by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 629,730 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Azul by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

See Also

