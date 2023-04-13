Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.45 and last traded at $132.85. 1,523,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,823,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Baidu by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,819 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

