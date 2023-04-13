Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,628 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $44,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 54.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,623,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

BKR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. 596,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.