Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 26,423 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

