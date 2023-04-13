Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is apricus wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 3.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

