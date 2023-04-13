Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,339,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,022,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.