Barclays Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $277.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $279.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.42 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of -443.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.83.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

